Empowering Delhi's Industries: 'Jan Sunwai' Sessions and Freehold Processes Set in Motion

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched 'Jan Sunwai' sessions aimed at addressing concerns directly related to the industrial sector.

In a strategic move at the Delhi Secretariat auditorium, representatives from significant industry organizations, including the Chamber of Trade and Industries, gathered to mark this initiative. Sirsa emphasized the unprecedented move to conduct on-site camps commencing in October, which will facilitate the freehold transfer process for factories throughout the city.

The initiative promises to grant complete freehold rights to relocated factories, alleviating previous land ownership challenges. Furthermore, a Diwali Mela is set to promote small-scale industry products, alongside a reduction in industrial circle rates to enhance market fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)