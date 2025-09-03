Left Menu

Empowering Delhi's Industries: 'Jan Sunwai' Sessions and Freehold Processes Set in Motion

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa initiated 'Jan Sunwai' sessions to directly address industry concerns. The sessions, along with on-site camps, will expedite freehold processes, marking a pioneering effort in Delhi. A special Diwali Mela will boost small-scale industries, while reduced circle rates and the single window system aim to streamline industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:03 IST
Industries
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched 'Jan Sunwai' sessions aimed at addressing concerns directly related to the industrial sector.

In a strategic move at the Delhi Secretariat auditorium, representatives from significant industry organizations, including the Chamber of Trade and Industries, gathered to mark this initiative. Sirsa emphasized the unprecedented move to conduct on-site camps commencing in October, which will facilitate the freehold transfer process for factories throughout the city.

The initiative promises to grant complete freehold rights to relocated factories, alleviating previous land ownership challenges. Furthermore, a Diwali Mela is set to promote small-scale industry products, alongside a reduction in industrial circle rates to enhance market fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

