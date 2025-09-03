Left Menu

GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services

The GST Council approved a major reform of the Goods and Services Tax system, reducing tax slabs from four to two, at 5 percent and 18 percent. Common goods, insurance policies, and consumer electronics will see lower taxes. This move aims to boost consumption amid Indo-US trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:22 IST
GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move that could reshape consumer spending, the GST Council has endorsed an extensive reform of the Goods and Services Tax framework, simplifying it into two main tax slabs of 5 percent and 18 percent. This decision aims to make common goods more affordable and stimulate economic activity.

Among the array of items set for tax relief are everyday essentials like roti, paratha, and hair oil, as well as consumer electronics, effectively lowering their purchase cost. Additionally, health and life insurance policies will benefit from a zero tax rate, boosting insurance coverage across the nation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed the unanimous agreement among states, and economists suggest that these changes could enhance India's GDP by 0.5 percentage points, counteracting the economic strain from increased US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025