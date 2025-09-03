Left Menu

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

The GST Council's decision to process refunds within seven days is commended by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) as it will alleviate liquidity stress for exporters. This measure is deemed crucial amid uncertain global demand and is set to benefit e-commerce exporters significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:31 IST
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's recent decision to expedite refund processes within a seven-day timeframe has been positively received by India's export sector. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) praised this move, describing it as essential to easing liquidity strains on exporters.

FIEO emphasized the importance of predictable and timely refunds to maintain India's competitiveness in the export market, especially during times of uncertain global demand. The council's decision has been recognized as a proactive approach to address exporters' financial concerns.

The new refund policy is expected to particularly benefit e-commerce exporters, with facilitation through ICEGATE serving as an additional support for smaller taxpayers. FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai expressed enthusiasm for continued collaboration with the government to ensure effective implementation of these measures.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025