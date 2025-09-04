Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Funicular

A tragic accident in Lisbon has claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left around 18 others injured after the Gloria funicular railway car derailed on Wednesday. The funicular, a popular attraction for tourists, crashed with devastating consequences, as confirmed by an emergency medical service spokesman.

Authorities have not revealed the identities or nationalities of those affected, but confirmed that some foreign nationals are among the dead. The incident has deeply affected Lisbon, a city known for its historic charm and cultural allure.

"It's a tragic day for our city. Lisbon is in mourning; it is a tragic, tragic incident," remarked Carlos Moedas, the mayor of the Portuguese capital, as he addressed reporters about the heartbreaking event.

