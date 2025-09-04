Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Funicular

A tragic accident occurred in Lisbon when the popular Gloria funicular railway car derailed, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and 18 injuries. Authorities have not disclosed the identities or nationalities of the victims. The incident has left the city in mourning, according to Mayor Carlos Moedas.

A tragic accident in Lisbon has claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left around 18 others injured after the Gloria funicular railway car derailed on Wednesday. The funicular, a popular attraction for tourists, crashed with devastating consequences, as confirmed by an emergency medical service spokesman.

Authorities have not revealed the identities or nationalities of those affected, but confirmed that some foreign nationals are among the dead. The incident has deeply affected Lisbon, a city known for its historic charm and cultural allure.

"It's a tragic day for our city. Lisbon is in mourning; it is a tragic, tragic incident," remarked Carlos Moedas, the mayor of the Portuguese capital, as he addressed reporters about the heartbreaking event.

