Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular

At least 15 individuals lost their lives and 18 were injured as the Gloria funicular railway in Lisbon derailed and crashed. The incident, impacting tourists and locals alike, led to a somber response from city officials and raised questions about safety on the historic line.

Updated: 04-09-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:19 IST
At least 15 individuals tragically lost their lives and around 18 were injured on Wednesday following a derailment of Lisbon's iconic Gloria funicular railway. A popular attraction, particularly among tourists, the railway car plummeted, leading to significant casualties and a city-wide mourning.

Carlos Moedas, the mayor of Lisbon, expressed profound sorrow over the incident, marking it as one of the city's darkest days. The funicular, which holds historical significance, operates on a steep incline connecting downtown Lisbon with the vibrant Bairro Alto district.

The line, in operation since 1885, saw one of its cars derail while its partner car, remained intact. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa calls for a swift investigation to uncover the cause. Lisbon, known for its tourism surge, faces deep grief juxtaposed with questions about the safety of its historic infrastructures.

