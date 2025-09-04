Kashmir Valley Cut Off: Road Chaos Continues Amid Landslide Woes

The Kashmir Valley has been effectively cut off from the rest of India due to extensive road closures caused by landslides and rains, including the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Since August 26, all surface routes have been disrupted, leaving over 3,500 vehicles stuck, officials reported.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, along with Mughal Road and Sinthan Road, remains closed owing to debris and damage. Other key highways, such as Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar, also face closures. Restoration work has begun on important sections like Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal to mitigate the chaos.

For now, Kashmir Valley's connectivity relies on air travel and the rail network. Efforts are on to restore critical highways to support essential services and reconnect regions, but landslides continue to impede progress, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)