Left Menu

Auto Stocks Surge Amid GST Overhaul Boosting Small Cars Sales

Auto stocks saw significant gains as GST reforms were approved, reducing tax rates on small cars and entry-level bikes. Mahindra & Mahindra led the climb with an 8% increase. The reforms are expected to boost consumption sentiment, benefiting sectors like insurance, retail, and automobiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:56 IST
Auto Stocks Surge Amid GST Overhaul Boosting Small Cars Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Auto stocks surged in Thursday morning trading as the GST Council approved extensive reforms to the tax regime, making small cars and entry-level motorcycles more affordable. Mahindra & Mahindra saw its stock climb nearly 8%, leading the auto sector rally.

Other companies also benefited, with Eicher Motors up 5.39%, TVS Motor Company climbing 4.2%, and Hero MotoCorp increasing by 3.56%. The BSE auto index itself rose by 1.7% to reach 58,712.10. This jump extended across the broader equity market, with the BSE Sensex rising by 888.96 points and the NSE Nifty increasing by 265.7 points.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services say the simplification of GST rates is more of a 'growth reform' than just a 'tax reform', aiming to boost consumption sentiment. With revised GST rates effective from September 22, on the first day of Navaratri, sectors such as insurance, consumer durability, and real estate stand to gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief Efforts

Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief ...

 India
2
Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

 Global
3
Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

 Global
4
BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025