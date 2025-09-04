Dun & Bradstreet Shines at ESG Leadership Summit 2025

Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business data and analytics, hosted the ESG Leadership Summit 2025 to promote the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in India. The event highlighted a report, 'Rethinking the Future of the Sustainability Sector,' offering insights into top-performing companies in the field.

During the summit, the 'ESG Champions of India 2025' awards recognized organizations displaying leadership in environment, social, and governance areas. Avinash Gupta, the Managing Director & CEO of Dun & Bradstreet India, stressed the strategic importance of sustainability for businesses.

In partnership with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the summit aimed to support sustainable growth. Dun & Bradstreet India continues to drive initiatives to aid entrepreneurs in aligning with India's self-reliant goals and expanding market access with data-driven tools.