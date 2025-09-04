Left Menu

Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Investigation Underway

A tragic funicular accident in Lisbon resulted in 17 fatalities and numerous injuries. The popular tourist railway's cable snapped, leading to a crash. As Portugal mourns, authorities prioritize investigating the cause amid claims of sufficient maintenance. The accident highlights Lisbon's bustling tourism sector's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:31 IST
Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A somber atmosphere enveloped Lisbon on Thursday, as flags flew at half-mast in respect for at least 17 victims who perished in a funicular railway accident. The popular tourist service faced a devastating crash, prompting Portuguese officials to initiate an in-depth investigation into the causes.

The aftermath showed a grim scene, with mangled wreckage of the tram-like funicular. It had derailed on the steep hillside, narrowly missing another car at the hill's base. Witnesses, like long-time resident Eliane Chaves, expressed sorrow, noting it was an unfortunate accident despite rigorous oversight.

The Gloria line, a city icon since 1885, experienced a snapped cable, which caused the catastrophic crash. Local union leaders highlighted past concerns about haulage cable tensions, but the transport company's adherence to protocols is under scrutiny. Lisbon, a burgeoning tourist hub, faces the daunting task of ensuring safety amid increasing visitor numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

 Global
2
Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

 India
3
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
4
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025