Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Investigation Underway

A somber atmosphere enveloped Lisbon on Thursday, as flags flew at half-mast in respect for at least 17 victims who perished in a funicular railway accident. The popular tourist service faced a devastating crash, prompting Portuguese officials to initiate an in-depth investigation into the causes.

The aftermath showed a grim scene, with mangled wreckage of the tram-like funicular. It had derailed on the steep hillside, narrowly missing another car at the hill's base. Witnesses, like long-time resident Eliane Chaves, expressed sorrow, noting it was an unfortunate accident despite rigorous oversight.

The Gloria line, a city icon since 1885, experienced a snapped cable, which caused the catastrophic crash. Local union leaders highlighted past concerns about haulage cable tensions, but the transport company's adherence to protocols is under scrutiny. Lisbon, a burgeoning tourist hub, faces the daunting task of ensuring safety amid increasing visitor numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)