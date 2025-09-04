Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Investigation Underway
A tragic funicular accident in Lisbon resulted in 17 fatalities and numerous injuries. The popular tourist railway's cable snapped, leading to a crash. As Portugal mourns, authorities prioritize investigating the cause amid claims of sufficient maintenance. The accident highlights Lisbon's bustling tourism sector's challenges.
A somber atmosphere enveloped Lisbon on Thursday, as flags flew at half-mast in respect for at least 17 victims who perished in a funicular railway accident. The popular tourist service faced a devastating crash, prompting Portuguese officials to initiate an in-depth investigation into the causes.
The aftermath showed a grim scene, with mangled wreckage of the tram-like funicular. It had derailed on the steep hillside, narrowly missing another car at the hill's base. Witnesses, like long-time resident Eliane Chaves, expressed sorrow, noting it was an unfortunate accident despite rigorous oversight.
The Gloria line, a city icon since 1885, experienced a snapped cable, which caused the catastrophic crash. Local union leaders highlighted past concerns about haulage cable tensions, but the transport company's adherence to protocols is under scrutiny. Lisbon, a burgeoning tourist hub, faces the daunting task of ensuring safety amid increasing visitor numbers.
