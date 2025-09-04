Unveiling Tourism Synergies: India-Singapore's $20 Billion Opportunity
EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pitti and Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong discuss bolstering tourism ties, eyeing a $15-20 billion sector by 2030. Despite strong flight links, tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities remain underrepresented. Pitti proposes a Joint Tourism Investment Fund for mutual growth and enhanced connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Rikant Pitti, the Co-founder and Chairman cum Managing Director of EaseMyTrip.com, met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his three-day official visit to India to discuss boosting the tourism sector between the two nations. The discussions highlighted the potential for a thriving tourism economy, with India being one of Singapore's largest source markets.
Pitti emphasized the need for enhancement, noting that many flights already connect major cities, yet tier-2 and tier-3 cities remain underserved. He remarked on the promising demand from these emerging markets, citing opportunities in cruise circuits, MICE packages, and wellness tourism.
Pitti suggested forming a Joint Tourism Investment Fund with Singapore to promote eco-friendly resorts and smart tourism infrastructure. Such collaboration could help the sector grow to a $15-20 billion bilateral economy by 2030. Prime Minister Wong's visit follows the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Salesforce Faces Challenges Amid AI Investment Returns
We share common concerns regarding terrorism: PM Modi after talks with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong.
We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is duty of all countries: PM Modi after talks with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong.
Karnataka's Investment Boom: A Gateway to Innovation and Growth
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's Historic Visit Strengthens India Ties