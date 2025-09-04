Left Menu

Unveiling Tourism Synergies: India-Singapore's $20 Billion Opportunity

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pitti and Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong discuss bolstering tourism ties, eyeing a $15-20 billion sector by 2030. Despite strong flight links, tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities remain underrepresented. Pitti proposes a Joint Tourism Investment Fund for mutual growth and enhanced connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:45 IST
Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong with senior officials and business leaders in India (Image: X/@rikantpitti). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rikant Pitti, the Co-founder and Chairman cum Managing Director of EaseMyTrip.com, met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his three-day official visit to India to discuss boosting the tourism sector between the two nations. The discussions highlighted the potential for a thriving tourism economy, with India being one of Singapore's largest source markets.

Pitti emphasized the need for enhancement, noting that many flights already connect major cities, yet tier-2 and tier-3 cities remain underserved. He remarked on the promising demand from these emerging markets, citing opportunities in cruise circuits, MICE packages, and wellness tourism.

Pitti suggested forming a Joint Tourism Investment Fund with Singapore to promote eco-friendly resorts and smart tourism infrastructure. Such collaboration could help the sector grow to a $15-20 billion bilateral economy by 2030. Prime Minister Wong's visit follows the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

