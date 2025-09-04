Revitalizing India's Aluminium Extrusion Industry: A Call for Policy Reform
ALEMAI, the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association in India, urges the government to address import duties and trade policies to bolster domestic consumption and mitigate US tariff impacts. With a capacity of three million tonnes, India's aluminium extrusion industry faces utilization challenges, importing over 1.5 million tonnes due to pricing and free trade concessions. Enhanced domestic consumption could offset global competitive disadvantages.
The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) advocated on Thursday for governmental intervention in import duties, trade agreements, and domestic policies to combat the repercussions of US tariffs on aluminium.
With President Jitendra Chopra at the helm, ALEMAI highlighted that India's aluminium extrusion industry's potential stands at three million tonnes annually but currently operates at merely 1.2 million tonnes. This under-utilization is attributed to a significant volume of imports, exceeding 1.5 million tonnes, spurred by competitive pricing and trade incentives.
Chopra urged the government to revise trade policies, emphasizing the need for domestic growth through increased local production and consumption. Addressing tariff impacts through local industry empowerment could enhance global competitiveness, particularly as aluminium extrusions are crucial across multiple sectors, including construction, electronics, and renewable energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
