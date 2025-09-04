Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amid Volatile Markets and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The U.S. dollar maintained stability this week as investors grapple with a fluctuating bond market and weakening labor data, suggesting the Federal Reserve may cut rates. With a crucial jobs report looming, traders anticipate further rate cuts in response to limited inflation and fiscal concerns globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:13 IST
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amid Volatile Markets and Fed Rate Cut Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength on Thursday in what has been a fluctuating week for financial markets. Investors are closely monitoring developments in the bond market and softening labor data, both of which support the expectation of Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near future. The Fed's attention is keenly focused on employment figures, and Friday's crucial jobs report will play a pivotal role in guiding the central bank's forthcoming policy decisions.

Midweek data revealed a dip in job openings to a 10-month low in July, although layoff levels remained low. Additional surveys on private sector employment and layoffs are expected later on Thursday. Meanwhile, traders are placing a near-100% likelihood on a rate cut this month, with the CME FedWatch suggesting an increase from 89% a week ago. Market expectations are also high for substantial easing by the end of next year.

In response, the dollar rose slightly, reflecting investor caution ahead of the payrolls report, while other currencies like the euro and sterling saw minor declines. The bond market continues to capture attention, as easing fiscal conditions in major economies indicate potential challenges ahead. MUFG's Lee Hardman noted that recent rallies in global bonds have provided temporary relief, yet the fiscal health of nations like Japan, Britain, and the U.S. remains a concern.

TRENDING

1
Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

 India
3
IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

 India
4
Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025