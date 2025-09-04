U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amid Volatile Markets and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength on Thursday in what has been a fluctuating week for financial markets. Investors are closely monitoring developments in the bond market and softening labor data, both of which support the expectation of Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near future. The Fed's attention is keenly focused on employment figures, and Friday's crucial jobs report will play a pivotal role in guiding the central bank's forthcoming policy decisions.

Midweek data revealed a dip in job openings to a 10-month low in July, although layoff levels remained low. Additional surveys on private sector employment and layoffs are expected later on Thursday. Meanwhile, traders are placing a near-100% likelihood on a rate cut this month, with the CME FedWatch suggesting an increase from 89% a week ago. Market expectations are also high for substantial easing by the end of next year.

In response, the dollar rose slightly, reflecting investor caution ahead of the payrolls report, while other currencies like the euro and sterling saw minor declines. The bond market continues to capture attention, as easing fiscal conditions in major economies indicate potential challenges ahead. MUFG's Lee Hardman noted that recent rallies in global bonds have provided temporary relief, yet the fiscal health of nations like Japan, Britain, and the U.S. remains a concern.