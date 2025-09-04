Government Eyes Bharat NCAP for E-Rickshaws to Boost Road Safety

The government is contemplating the introduction of Bharat NCAP-inspired safety standards for e-rickshaws, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's announcement on Thursday. Such measures aim to enhance road safety, particularly considering the substantial number of road accidents in India.

Speaking at the 7th Edition of the FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, Gadkari underscored road safety as a critical concern for the government. He revealed that around five lakh road accidents occur annually, leading to the loss of 1.8 lakh lives, predominantly affecting individuals aged 18 to 45.

He also highlighted alarming statistics: 30,000 deaths are attributable to the non-usage of helmets, and 16,000 to the absence of seat belts, resulting in a 3% GDP loss. The Minister noted that safety audits are underway to identify accident causes more effectively and urged prompt hospitalization for accident victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)