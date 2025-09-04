Left Menu

Government Eyes Bharat NCAP for E-Rickshaws to Boost Road Safety

The government is considering implementing Bharat NCAP-like safety standards for e-rickshaws, as revealed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Addressing a road safety symposium, he highlighted the nation's annual road accident toll and emphasized the need for safety awareness, audits, and adherence to traffic regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:45 IST
Government Eyes Bharat NCAP for E-Rickshaws to Boost Road Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is contemplating the introduction of Bharat NCAP-inspired safety standards for e-rickshaws, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's announcement on Thursday. Such measures aim to enhance road safety, particularly considering the substantial number of road accidents in India.

Speaking at the 7th Edition of the FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, Gadkari underscored road safety as a critical concern for the government. He revealed that around five lakh road accidents occur annually, leading to the loss of 1.8 lakh lives, predominantly affecting individuals aged 18 to 45.

He also highlighted alarming statistics: 30,000 deaths are attributable to the non-usage of helmets, and 16,000 to the absence of seat belts, resulting in a 3% GDP loss. The Minister noted that safety audits are underway to identify accident causes more effectively and urged prompt hospitalization for accident victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

 India
2
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.

India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; t...

 India
3
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

 India
4
Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025