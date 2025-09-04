Left Menu

BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

The BJD has urged for full GST exemption on kendu leaves and handloom products, seeking compensation for expected revenue losses from the Central government. Despite previous reductions, the party argues that the change doesn't benefit the tribal collectors and poor weavers reliant on these sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:54 IST
BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Odisha's opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), called for the complete exemption of GST on kendu leaves and handloom products. They also urged the Central government to cover an estimated Rs 1,000 crore monthly revenue shortfall due to anticipated changes in GST slabs.

BJD senior vice presidents Debi Prasad Mishra and Niranjan Pujari emphasized during a press conference that, although GST on handloom products has been lowered from 18% to 5%, a full exemption is essential for the benefit of the tribal and Dalit communities involved in kendu leaf collection.

Former finance minister Pujari reiterated the long-standing demand, highlighting that the tax reductions do not sufficiently assist the poor workers in these industries, who are usually from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The BJD advocates for complete GST relief to help support the livelihoods of these vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

 India
2
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.

India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; t...

 India
3
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

 India
4
Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025