BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

On Thursday, Odisha's opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), called for the complete exemption of GST on kendu leaves and handloom products. They also urged the Central government to cover an estimated Rs 1,000 crore monthly revenue shortfall due to anticipated changes in GST slabs.

BJD senior vice presidents Debi Prasad Mishra and Niranjan Pujari emphasized during a press conference that, although GST on handloom products has been lowered from 18% to 5%, a full exemption is essential for the benefit of the tribal and Dalit communities involved in kendu leaf collection.

Former finance minister Pujari reiterated the long-standing demand, highlighting that the tax reductions do not sufficiently assist the poor workers in these industries, who are usually from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The BJD advocates for complete GST relief to help support the livelihoods of these vulnerable groups.

