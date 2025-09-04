Madrid Train Delays: Tech Glitch Halts High-Speed Services
A computer outage temporarily halted or delayed high-speed train services to and from Madrid. Railway operator Adif assured that its backup system facilitated gradual service restoration.
A sudden computer outage disrupted high-speed train services to and from Madrid on Thursday afternoon, causing widespread delays and halts. The disruption was confirmed by Adif, the railway infrastructure operator, through a post on X.
Adif reported that their backup system was effectively engaged, ensuring a gradual resumption of normal train services. The incident highlights the reliance on digital systems for transportation infrastructure.
The service delay frustrated many passengers, but gradual restoration efforts aim to normalize operations swiftly. The event underscores the importance of robust backup systems in critical transit networks.
