Tragic Lisbon Funicular Accident: Cable Snaps, Casualties Rise

A horrifying accident unfolded in Lisbon as a funicular railway crashed, leaving 16 dead and 21 injured. On Thursday, authorities were investigating the cause behind the tragic incident that involved the cable-snap of a tram-like carriage.

The funicular, a popular tourist icon, hurtles down a steep 265-meter slope, with tourists and locals alike among the casualties. Lisbon resident Abel Esteves recounted the terrifying moments before the crash. Authorities have reported nationals from multiple countries, including Germany and Spain, among the victims.

As Portugal observes a day of mourning, questions on maintenance standards arise. While the transport company Carris affirms that all maintenance protocols were observed, local union leader Manuel Leal mentioned complaints about cable tension. The city's other funiculars have been shut for inspections as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)