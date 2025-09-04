Left Menu

Gujarat Bolsters 'Vocal for Local' with Regional Vibrant Summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the state's initiative to hold regional Vibrant Gujarat conferences to support PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local'. Four regional summits will precede the main 2027 summit, boosting industrial development across Gujarat's regions, thus enhancing urban growth and local-global product outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:03 IST
Gujarat Bolsters 'Vocal for Local' with Regional Vibrant Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster economic growth and local industry, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the state's plan to regionalize the acclaimed Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, aiming to amplify regional industrial growth.

Speaking at a gathering in Delhi, Patel revealed the plan to host four regional conferences preceding the 2027 Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This decision, he emphasized, aims to decentralize economic advancement and expand the summit's benefits to north, central, south Gujarat, and Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

The state's economic pivot is set to not only enhance Gujarat's industrialization and urbanization but also to propel local products onto the global stage. These summits will feature trade shows, seminars, exhibition and business meetings, showcasing the state's diverse potential.

TRENDING

1
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

 Global
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

 India
3
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
4
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025