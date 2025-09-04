Gujarat Bolsters 'Vocal for Local' with Regional Vibrant Summit

In a strategic move to bolster economic growth and local industry, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the state's plan to regionalize the acclaimed Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, aiming to amplify regional industrial growth.

Speaking at a gathering in Delhi, Patel revealed the plan to host four regional conferences preceding the 2027 Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This decision, he emphasized, aims to decentralize economic advancement and expand the summit's benefits to north, central, south Gujarat, and Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

The state's economic pivot is set to not only enhance Gujarat's industrialization and urbanization but also to propel local products onto the global stage. These summits will feature trade shows, seminars, exhibition and business meetings, showcasing the state's diverse potential.