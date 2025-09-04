Gujarat Bolsters 'Vocal for Local' with Regional Vibrant Summit
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the state's initiative to hold regional Vibrant Gujarat conferences to support PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local'. Four regional summits will precede the main 2027 summit, boosting industrial development across Gujarat's regions, thus enhancing urban growth and local-global product outreach.
In a strategic move to bolster economic growth and local industry, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the state's plan to regionalize the acclaimed Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, aiming to amplify regional industrial growth.
Speaking at a gathering in Delhi, Patel revealed the plan to host four regional conferences preceding the 2027 Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This decision, he emphasized, aims to decentralize economic advancement and expand the summit's benefits to north, central, south Gujarat, and Saurashtra and Kutch regions.
The state's economic pivot is set to not only enhance Gujarat's industrialization and urbanization but also to propel local products onto the global stage. These summits will feature trade shows, seminars, exhibition and business meetings, showcasing the state's diverse potential.
