India-EU Leaders' Push for Free Trade Deal and Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Antonio Costa, and Ursula von der Leyen asserted their commitment to finalize the India-EU free trade agreement swiftly. They emphasized the strategic partnership's role in addressing global issues and enhancing mutual prosperity, including a planned India-EU summit and efforts towards peace in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top European Union figures Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the India-EU free trade agreement.

During a joint call, Modi highlighted the importance of the India-EU strategic partnership in tackling global challenges and fostering a rules-based order for shared prosperity. The leaders acknowledged significant advances in key areas such as trade, technology, investment, and security, while also emphasizing the necessity of concluding trade deal negotiations promptly.

The trio also discussed plans for the upcoming India-EU summit in India, with Modi extending invitations to Costa and von der Leyen. On global issues, they shared perspectives, especially on resolving the Ukraine conflict, with Modi reaffirming India's support for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

