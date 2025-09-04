Left Menu

GST Overhaul: A Landmark Shift for India's Retail Sector

The Government of India has launched significant GST reforms to boost economic growth. Leading figures like Mukesh and Isha Ambani commend these changes, highlighting benefits for businesses, consumers, and the retail sector. These reforms aim to reduce costs, ease compliance, and accelerate India's GDP growth in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:13 IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (Photo/RIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), marking a transformative moment in the nation's economic landscape. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, lauded these reforms as a major catalyst for economic growth.

In his remarks, Ambani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, describing the reforms as a 'Diwali Gift to the people of India.' He highlighted the potential for these changes to make products and services more affordable, simplify business operations, and bolster consumption growth, all contributing to an economic upswing.

Executive Director of Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the relief for household budgets and industry compliance. Reliance Retail, she affirmed, is dedicated to passing every benefit of the new GST regime to consumers, thus enhancing the retail landscape for 1.4 billion Indians.

