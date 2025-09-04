GST Overhaul: A Landmark Shift for India's Retail Sector

The Government of India has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), marking a transformative moment in the nation's economic landscape. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, lauded these reforms as a major catalyst for economic growth.

In his remarks, Ambani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, describing the reforms as a 'Diwali Gift to the people of India.' He highlighted the potential for these changes to make products and services more affordable, simplify business operations, and bolster consumption growth, all contributing to an economic upswing.

Executive Director of Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the relief for household budgets and industry compliance. Reliance Retail, she affirmed, is dedicated to passing every benefit of the new GST regime to consumers, thus enhancing the retail landscape for 1.4 billion Indians.