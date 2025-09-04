Left Menu

Swift Reconstruction: Himachal's Bold New Approach

In a bid to expedite flood recovery efforts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that authorities can bypass gram sabha approval for MGNREGA projects. This move aims to accelerate the rebuilding process in a state severely impacted by monsoon-related disasters, with financial losses exceeding Rs 3,690 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:48 IST
Swift Reconstruction: Himachal's Bold New Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is swiftly moving to rebuild after devastating monsoon rains, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announcing a policy shift to expedite MGNREGA work approvals. Authorities can now proceed without waiting for gram sabha consent, aiming to hasten recovery in the flood-hit region.

Since June, the state has faced severe financial setbacks, with losses totaling over Rs 3,690 crore. The Public Works department and the Jal Shakti department have reported damages of Rs 2,252 crore and Rs 1,147 crore, respectively.

Empowered deputy commissioners will now green-light new projects, substantially increasing the pace of recovery efforts across Himachal Pradesh's ravaged lands. Ex post facto approvals and increased project budget limits further bolster these initiatives aimed at land development and infrastructure repair.

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

 India
3
Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

 India
4
GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025