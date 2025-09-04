Swift Reconstruction: Himachal's Bold New Approach

Himachal Pradesh is swiftly moving to rebuild after devastating monsoon rains, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announcing a policy shift to expedite MGNREGA work approvals. Authorities can now proceed without waiting for gram sabha consent, aiming to hasten recovery in the flood-hit region.

Since June, the state has faced severe financial setbacks, with losses totaling over Rs 3,690 crore. The Public Works department and the Jal Shakti department have reported damages of Rs 2,252 crore and Rs 1,147 crore, respectively.

Empowered deputy commissioners will now green-light new projects, substantially increasing the pace of recovery efforts across Himachal Pradesh's ravaged lands. Ex post facto approvals and increased project budget limits further bolster these initiatives aimed at land development and infrastructure repair.