India-EU Set Ambitious End-of-Year Target for Free Trade Agreement

India and the European Union aim to finalize a free trade agreement by December. Upcoming discussions at the India-EU summit will focus on mutual interests, including resolving the Ukraine conflict and strengthening economic ties. Leaders also discussed the IMEEC economic corridor to enhance regional connectivity.

India and the European Union are working towards sealing a pivotal free trade agreement by December, according to a joint announcement. The commitment, made after a call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU leaders, underscores the desire for a rules-based global trading order amid volatile international policies.

In the conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen, Modi reiterated India's dedication to resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully and fostering global stability. The leaders also highlighted the strategic India-EU partnership's influence on global issues.

The talks, setting the stage for the next India-EU summit, came amid moves to counter the Trump administration's tariffs on Indian goods. Discussions included the IMEEC corridor for enhanced Asia-Middle East-Europe connectivity and efforts towards concluding the FTA by year's end.

