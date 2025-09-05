Left Menu

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced GST 2.0 reforms, simplifying tax rates with a new two-tier structure. GST cuts will benefit various sectors, lower household expenses, and encourage self-reliance. The changes aim to boost India's growth, making it the fastest-growing major economy, while emphasizing 'vocal for local' campaigns.

Updated: 05-09-2025 00:00 IST
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, described GST 2.0 as a dual boost for the nation's growth and support, emphasizing an unyielding push for reforms to achieve self-reliance.

Addressing National Teachers Awards' winners, Modi noted the new simplified tax rates would launch on September 22, marking Navratri's first day.

The prime minister highlighted the significant impact of these reforms, reducing the financial strain on households and industries while promoting economic growth and self-sufficiency.

