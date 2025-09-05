GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, described GST 2.0 as a dual boost for the nation's growth and support, emphasizing an unyielding push for reforms to achieve self-reliance.

Addressing National Teachers Awards' winners, Modi noted the new simplified tax rates would launch on September 22, marking Navratri's first day.

The prime minister highlighted the significant impact of these reforms, reducing the financial strain on households and industries while promoting economic growth and self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)