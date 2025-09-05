Left Menu

GST Rate Cut Breathes New Life into Dairy Sector

The reduction of GST rates on dairy products to 5% is set to benefit consumers and boost the dairy industry. This change, announced by Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, will make dairy products more affordable and accessible. It is seen as a catalyst for growth and innovation in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:50 IST
GST Rate Cut Breathes New Life into Dairy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's decision to slash GST rates on a range of dairy products to 5% is expected to yield widespread benefits for consumers and farmers alike, according to K Rathnam, CEO of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd.

This move will make nutritious and value-added dairy items such as cheese, butter, and ghee more 'affordable' and 'accessible' to the public. Rathnam emphasized that the tax reform serves as a timely boost for the dairy sector, encouraging demand and innovation while fortifying the formal and organized dairy ecosystem.

The reduction also aligns with national goals for improved nutrition, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. With GST on some items reduced to nil, the shift promises a healthier public and a stronger market for high-quality dairy products. The industry sees this as an opportunity to reinvest in sustainable practices and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
2
J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reopens

J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reop...

 India
3
MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Congress

MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Co...

 India
4
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025