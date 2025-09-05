Bhutan PM arrives in Ayodhya to visit Ram temple

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.

Tobgay landed at Ayodhya airport by a special plane of the Indian Air Force. He is scheduled to visit the Ram temple.

