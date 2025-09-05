Left Menu

Bhutan PM arrives in Ayodhya to visit Ram temple

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:44 IST
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.

Tobgay landed at Ayodhya airport by a special plane of the Indian Air Force. He is scheduled to visit the Ram temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

