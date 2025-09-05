Bhutan PM arrives in Ayodhya to visit Ram temple
PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning.
He was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.
Tobgay landed at Ayodhya airport by a special plane of the Indian Air Force. He is scheduled to visit the Ram temple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay visits Ram temple in Ayodhya
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, spouse visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Celebrating Peace and Harmony in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Reading Culture at National Book Fair
Tragedy Strikes Amid Uttarakhand Landslides: Forest Officer Swept Away