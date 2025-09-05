Left Menu

Odisha CM's flight diverted to Kolkata due to inclement weather

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:24 IST
Odisha CM's flight diverted to Kolkata due to inclement weather
  • Country:
  • India

A plane carrying Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was diverted to Kolkata on Friday morning, after it failed to land in Bhubaneswar due to inclement weather, a state minister said.

Majhi, who was on a five-day tour to Delhi, was scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar airport around 9.45 am.

"The flight could not land at the airport here, and was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather," Odisha's Urban Development Minister K C Mohapatra told reporters.

Majhi returned to Bhubaneswar after halting for around an hour at Kolkata airport.

The chief minister was welcomed by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond and other BJP MLAs at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said Majhi's flight hovered over the airport for around 21 minutes amid heavy rain, before being diverted to Kolkata.

In a statement, the Odisha government said the state-level Teachers' Day function to be attended by Majhi has been postponed to 3 pm from 11.30 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-US job growth weakened sharply in August; unemployment rate rises to 4.3%

WRAPUP 2-US job growth weakened sharply in August; unemployment rate rises t...

 Global
2
Land quarrels in rebel-occupied Congo threaten Trump peace deal

Land quarrels in rebel-occupied Congo threaten Trump peace deal

 Global
3
Odisha: Elephant poacher held after evading authorities for 18 months

Odisha: Elephant poacher held after evading authorities for 18 months

 India
4
UPDATE 3-Starmer deputy Rayner resigns over tax in damaging blow to UK PM

UPDATE 3-Starmer deputy Rayner resigns over tax in damaging blow to UK PM

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025