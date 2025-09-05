China-Pakistan Unveil CPEC 2.0 with $8.5 Billion in Agreements
Pakistan and China have launched the second phase of the CPEC project, signing 21 agreements worth approximately USD 8.5 billion. These agreements cover various sectors, including science, technology, and agriculture. The announcement coincided with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, emphasizing enhanced bilateral cooperation.
Pakistan and China have officially embarked on the second phase of the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, striking 21 agreements and joint ventures valued at about USD 8.5 billion.
The memorandums of understanding were signed in Beijing, coinciding with the conclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, where he met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and attended an investors' conference.
The agreements, detailed by the Dawn newspaper, encompass cooperation in the development of CPEC 2.0 across sectors like science and technology, investment, and agriculture, indicating a deepening partnership despite regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
