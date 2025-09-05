China-Pakistan Unveil CPEC 2.0 with $8.5 Billion in Agreements

Pakistan and China have officially embarked on the second phase of the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, striking 21 agreements and joint ventures valued at about USD 8.5 billion.

The memorandums of understanding were signed in Beijing, coinciding with the conclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, where he met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and attended an investors' conference.

The agreements, detailed by the Dawn newspaper, encompass cooperation in the development of CPEC 2.0 across sectors like science and technology, investment, and agriculture, indicating a deepening partnership despite regional tensions.

