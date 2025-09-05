Euro Zone Bond Yields in the Spotlight: Unraveling the Dynamics

In recent developments, euro zone government bond yields have lagged behind U.S. Treasury yields, which plunged after data releases on Friday, narrowing the spread between German and U.S. borrowing costs to its smallest since early April. This follows weaker U.S. job growth in August and a rise in the unemployment rate, signifying softer labor market conditions and boosting expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The decline in euro area yields slowed amid stronger economic prospects and expectations of prolonged policy rates. Money markets predicted 70 basis points of Fed monetary easing by December, suggesting two 25-basis-point cuts and an 80% likelihood of a third move. Additionally, a 25-basis-point rate cut in September seemed likely, albeit with a 10% probability of a 50-basis-point adjustment, showing an increase from zero before the data release.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, dropped to 2.66%, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.08%, making the yield gap the tightest since April 7. The market's outlook remains cautious as ultra-long euro zone borrowing costs decrease and expectations for rising debt levels prompt calls for a higher risk premium on longer bonds. French political instability further complicates the bond market, as the National Rally anticipates potential snap elections following a confidence vote in September.

