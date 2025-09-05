Tragedy on Bundi Streets: Man Fatally Struck by Roadways Bus

A tragic accident unfolded in Bundi city when a 28-year-old man, Lekhraj Gurjar, was killed after being struck by a Rajasthan Roadways bus on Friday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Devpura as the bus, attached to the Kota depot and en route to Jaipur, collided with Gurjar, confirmed Ramesh Arya, Sadar Circle Inspector.

CCTV footage revealed Gurjar and another pedestrian walking on the roadside just moments before the crash. While Gurjar died on the spot, his companion managed to escape with minor injuries. Authorities have detained the bus driver and impounded the vehicle as a case was filed against the accused.

