Tragedy on Bundi Streets: Man Fatally Struck by Roadways Bus
A 28-year-old man named Lekhraj Gurjar was fatally run over by a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Bundi city. The accident occurred near Devpura. The bus driver has been detained and the vehicle impounded. A case is filed against the driver, and the victim's body was returned to his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Bundi city when a 28-year-old man, Lekhraj Gurjar, was killed after being struck by a Rajasthan Roadways bus on Friday.
The incident occurred around 1 pm near Devpura as the bus, attached to the Kota depot and en route to Jaipur, collided with Gurjar, confirmed Ramesh Arya, Sadar Circle Inspector.
CCTV footage revealed Gurjar and another pedestrian walking on the roadside just moments before the crash. While Gurjar died on the spot, his companion managed to escape with minor injuries. Authorities have detained the bus driver and impounded the vehicle as a case was filed against the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundi
- accident
- roadways
- traffic
- safety
- police
- Lekhraj Gurjar
- Rajasthan
- bus crash
- pedestrian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industries
Hyderabad Police Pioneer Women's Mounted Unit and Expand Canine Squad
Police Crack Shocking Rohini Murder Case: Five Arrested
15 foreign nationals deported from Delhi's dwarka for illegal stay: Police
Police launch search for man, his live-in partner in murder case