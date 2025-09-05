August witnessed a significant downturn in U.S. job growth, elevating the unemployment rate to a near four-year high of 4.3%. This has intensified discussions around a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Many are blaming President Trump's economic policies, including tariffs and immigration measures, for the slowdown.

The latest Labor Department report revealed a mere 22,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, a stark contrast to the expected 75,000 rise. Revisions also showed a decline in June's job figures, adding to concerns about a stagnating economy. Economists point to Washington's economic strategy as a primary reason for the declining job market.

Healthcare employment remains a bright spot with a 31,000 job increase in August. However, sectors like manufacturing and federal government jobs are experiencing declines. Despite wage growth, concerns about economic expansion persist as the rate of job creation and hours worked diminish.

