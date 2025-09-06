Left Menu

Rainfall Hampers Jammu-Srinagar Highway Restoration

Efforts by the National Highways Authority of India to restore traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway were derailed by heavy rain, with a key section buried under a hill. The road closure has stranded hundreds of vehicles, while alternative routes face partial closures due to weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:19 IST
Rainfall Hampers Jammu-Srinagar Highway Restoration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to restore the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway faced a setback after heavy rains on Saturday. The highway remained closed for a fifth consecutive day, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, according to a senior official.

NHAI Project Manager, Ramban sector, Shubam, stated that intense rainfall reversed progress made the previous day in clearing a critical 250-metre stretch at Thard in Udhampur district. The team is working vigorously to reopen this essential route soon.

Despite partial reopening efforts, the primary highway that links Kashmir with the rest of India remains affected by landslides and mudslides. Alternative routes, like the Mughal Road, are open for light vehicles, while others remain closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

 India
2
Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

 Global
3
NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Political Front

NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Poli...

 India
4
Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025