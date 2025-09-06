Rainfall Hampers Jammu-Srinagar Highway Restoration

Efforts by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to restore the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway faced a setback after heavy rains on Saturday. The highway remained closed for a fifth consecutive day, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, according to a senior official.

NHAI Project Manager, Ramban sector, Shubam, stated that intense rainfall reversed progress made the previous day in clearing a critical 250-metre stretch at Thard in Udhampur district. The team is working vigorously to reopen this essential route soon.

Despite partial reopening efforts, the primary highway that links Kashmir with the rest of India remains affected by landslides and mudslides. Alternative routes, like the Mughal Road, are open for light vehicles, while others remain closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)