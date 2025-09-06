IMF Delegation Explores Karnataka's Economic Strategies

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation from Washington DC visited India for its annual 'Article IV consultations'. The visiting team met with Karnataka's Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy advice pertinent to the state's economic strategy.

The discussions included key state-level initiatives directed at enhancing investment opportunities and maintaining fiscal sustainability, alongside tackling structural challenges. Karnataka's Additional Chief Secretary, Uma Mahadevan, also participated in the talks, emphasizing the importance of these economic deliberations.

The delegation's analysis and policy recommendations are crucial for supporting the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India, and other authorities. These engagements underline efforts to strengthen human capital and advance climate-focused strategies within Karnataka.