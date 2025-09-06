Textile Tycoon Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Faridabad: Murder Allegations Surface

A textile businessman died under suspicious circumstances in Faridabad's Ballabgarh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when Sukhbir, a native of Palwal's Janauli village, visited his business partner's house in Ballabgarh to settle accounts.

The deceased's family has accused his business partners of murdering him by mixing poison in his drink. Furthermore, his brother Om Prakash filed a complaint at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

In May 2023, Sukhbir, along with partners Sumit, Rajiv, and Mukesh, established a cloth dyeing and printing factory called Jai Guru Enterprises in Ballabgarh. Each partner held a 25 per cent stake in the business, as stated in a complaint by Om Prakash.

He further claimed that before launching the company, Sukhbir provided Rs 56 lakh to Sumit and Rs 15 lakh to both Sumit and Rajiv at their request. Despite Sukhbir and Mukesh urging Sumit and Rajiv multiple times to open a joint account for the company, their requests were ignored. Instead, Sumit maintained the account solely in his name, and all funds were drawn from Sukhbir's contributions. When Sukhbir asked for the return of his money from Sumit and Rajiv, they barred him and Mukesh from entering the factory, he further alleged in his complaint. ''On September 5, my brother Sukhbir went to Sumit's house in Ballabhgarh on the request of Sumit and Rajiv to settle accounts. Around 11:00 am, Sukhbir called me and told me that Sumit and his friends had mixed poison in his drink. After this, my nephew Atar Singh took Sukhbir from Sahupura Jat Chowk to a private hospital. The doctors there referred Sukhbir to Delhi due to his critical condition, and Sukhbir died within a short distance of leaving the hospital,'' Om Prakash claimed in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed against the three accused, Station House Officer (SHO) Adarsh Nagar, Nafe Singh said. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the awaited postmortem report, the officer added.