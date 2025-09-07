Air Canada and CUPE Head to Mediation Amid Union Dispute

Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are set to begin mediation talks after union members turned down a tentative agreement. The announcement dispelled concerns over potential strikes, as both parties have committed to avoiding any labor disruption.

The proposed agreement, which recently failed to win union approval, was aimed at addressing ongoing labor issues. Despite this setback, Air Canada and CUPE have assured the public that flights will continue without interruption, highlighting their commitment to maintaining customer service standards.

The airline reaffirms its dedication to the mediation and arbitration process, seeking a resolution that is agreeable to all involved. As negotiations proceed, Air Canada customers can remain confident that their travel plans will not be affected.