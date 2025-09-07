Kolkata Metro Facilitates SSC Aspirants with Special Sunday Services
Kolkata Metro operated regular services on Sunday for SSC exam candidates along the North-South and East-West corridors. Despite being a holiday, a large number of commuters used the metro services. Previous traffic block plans were halted to cater to assistant teacher recruitment exam attendees.
- Country:
- India
In a special move to aid SSC exam candidates, Kolkata Metro offered regular services on Sunday along its North-South and East-West corridors. The metro authorities altered their schedule, typically beginning later on Sundays, to accommodate the aspirants.
A planned traffic block between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations did not take effect, ensuring uninterrupted services for the significant number of 3.19 lakh aspirants attending the West Bengal School Service Commission's teachers' recruitment exam.
Despite the day being a holiday, Kolkata Metro recorded 4.65 lakh commuters across all corridors by 6 pm. The Blue and Green Lines experienced high traffic, with 3.39 lakh and 1.13 lakh travellers, respectively, illustrating the metro's critical role in urban transport demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Tightens as Thousands Sit for West Bengal's Critical Teacher Recruitment Exam
West Bengal's Green Drive: Government Revamps Fleet with Electric Vehicles
West Bengal Readies for School Level Selection Test amidst Tight Security
Tragedy in Nischintapur: Mob Justice Follows Child's Death in West Bengal
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions