Kolkata Metro Facilitates SSC Aspirants with Special Sunday Services

In a special move to aid SSC exam candidates, Kolkata Metro offered regular services on Sunday along its North-South and East-West corridors. The metro authorities altered their schedule, typically beginning later on Sundays, to accommodate the aspirants.

A planned traffic block between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations did not take effect, ensuring uninterrupted services for the significant number of 3.19 lakh aspirants attending the West Bengal School Service Commission's teachers' recruitment exam.

Despite the day being a holiday, Kolkata Metro recorded 4.65 lakh commuters across all corridors by 6 pm. The Blue and Green Lines experienced high traffic, with 3.39 lakh and 1.13 lakh travellers, respectively, illustrating the metro's critical role in urban transport demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)