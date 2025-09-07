Drone Tensions Soar as Yemeni Device Crashes in Israel

An investigation has been launched by the Israeli military following the crash of a Yemeni-launched drone in southern Israel's Ramon Airport area. The incident occurred on Sunday, according to military sources.

In response to the drone crash, the Israeli Airports Authority temporarily closed the airspace above Ramon Airport to traffic. The authority did not initially disclose the reason for the closure. Military officials have confirmed that the incident is currently under review, but have not revealed whether the drone was intercepted before its crash or if it was a direct hit.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Houthi forces, who have been launching missiles and drones toward Israel as an act of solidarity with Palestinians. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, escalating the conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)