Left Menu

Drone Tensions Soar as Yemeni Device Crashes in Israel

A drone launched from Yemen crashed near Israel's Ramon Airport, prompting an investigation by the Israeli military. This area remains closed to air traffic. Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen continue drone and missile attacks, prompting Israeli military retaliation, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:57 IST
Drone Tensions Soar as Yemeni Device Crashes in Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An investigation has been launched by the Israeli military following the crash of a Yemeni-launched drone in southern Israel's Ramon Airport area. The incident occurred on Sunday, according to military sources.

In response to the drone crash, the Israeli Airports Authority temporarily closed the airspace above Ramon Airport to traffic. The authority did not initially disclose the reason for the closure. Military officials have confirmed that the incident is currently under review, but have not revealed whether the drone was intercepted before its crash or if it was a direct hit.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Houthi forces, who have been launching missiles and drones toward Israel as an act of solidarity with Palestinians. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, escalating the conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

 Global
2
VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

 India
3
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
4
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025