Tragic End: Chinese Sailor's Body Recovered in Paradip Port

The tragic incident at Odisha's Paradip Port concluded with the recovery of Zhang Tai's body, a Chinese sailor who went missing after an accident involving a ship's ladder on Friday morning.

A rescue team, including the Coast Guard, NDRF, and other agencies, conducted a search for Tai, who fell into the water at Paradip International Cargo Terminal while setting a ladder. Despite the best efforts by rescuers, including a Bangladeshi sailor, Tai could not be saved.

Paradip police confirmed the retrieval of Tai's body and mentioned plans to repatriate it to China, supported by the Ministry of Shipping. The ship involved had been loading pig iron and was preparing for departure when the unfortunate incident occurred.

