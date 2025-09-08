Left Menu

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO: A Deep Dive into Odisha's Coke Production Giant

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited, founded in 2003, is launching a fixed-price IPO worth ₹56.10 crores. The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹22.10 crores and an offer for sale of ₹34.00 crores. The company, located in Odisha, has seen its revenue and profit decrease amid expansion plans.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:42 IST
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited, a metallurgical coke producer based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO), valued at ₹56.10 crores. Established in 2003, the company offers premium low-sulfur coke and operates a facility with a 60,000 metric tons annual capacity.

The IPO, which will list on the BSE SME, combines a fresh issue of shares totaling ₹22.10 crores and an offer for sale amounting to ₹34.00 crores. Investors can subscribe to the IPO from September 8 to September 11, 2025, with share allotment slated for September 12, and listing scheduled for September 16.

Despite its growth efforts, Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Ltd. faced a 24% revenue drop and an 11% decline in profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company invites retail investors with a minimum investment of ₹2.72 lakh and HNIs starting at ₹4.08 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

