Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO: A Deep Dive into Odisha's Coke Production Giant

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited, a metallurgical coke producer based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO), valued at ₹56.10 crores. Established in 2003, the company offers premium low-sulfur coke and operates a facility with a 60,000 metric tons annual capacity.

The IPO, which will list on the BSE SME, combines a fresh issue of shares totaling ₹22.10 crores and an offer for sale amounting to ₹34.00 crores. Investors can subscribe to the IPO from September 8 to September 11, 2025, with share allotment slated for September 12, and listing scheduled for September 16.

Despite its growth efforts, Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Ltd. faced a 24% revenue drop and an 11% decline in profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company invites retail investors with a minimum investment of ₹2.72 lakh and HNIs starting at ₹4.08 lakh.

