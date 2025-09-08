Global Markets Rise Amid Japan's Political Shift and Economic Surge
Global shares increased despite Japan's political uncertainty following Prime Minister Ishiba's resignation announcement. Japanese and US stocks rose, while some Australian stocks declined. Japan's economy grew more than anticipated. Japanese auto stocks rallied after a new US trade deal. Energy and currency markets also reflected positive movements.
Global markets mostly climbed on Monday amid Japan's political shakeup, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announcing his resignation. Japan's benchmark Nikkei surged, and US futures predicted gains, underscoring investor optimism despite potential political instability.
European markets mirrored this sentiment, with indices comprising Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE showing upward trends. Analysts perceived Ishiba's resignation as an expected development, potentially easing investor anxiety concerning Japan's political landscape.
Japanese vehicles saw a boost after favorable US trade terms, while economic data signaled robust growth. Crude oil prices and currency values also experienced minor increases, illustrating broader market confidence.
