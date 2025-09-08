Left Menu

India-EU Set Sights on Historic FTA Completion

India and the EU have commenced a crucial round of negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), aiming to complete it by the end of the year. The FTA discussions cover 23 policy areas and could boost competitiveness for Indian exports, while the EU seeks tariff reductions in several sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union have launched a critical round of negotiations for the long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA), aiming for completion by year's end, officials confirm. This significant diplomatic move follows more than a decade of strategic planning.

European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to visit India on September 12 alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to evaluate the progress thus far. Negotiators face a tight deadline, underscoring the urgency of these talks.

The FTA discussions encompass 23 policy chapters, pivotal among them being investment, geographical indications, and substantial duty cuts desired by the EU across various products. Successful conclusion could dramatically enhance the market competitiveness of Indian exports in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

