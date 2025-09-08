SAR Televenture Expands Stake in Tikona Infinet with L&T Finance Deal

SAR Televenture Limited has taken a significant step forward in the telecommunications sector by acquiring a 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited. This acquisition, facilitated through a Share Purchase Agreement with L&T Finance Limited, is valued at Rs. 149.50 crore.

The agreement will see Rs. 30.00 crore paid upfront, while the remaining consideration will be settled through a share swap. This strategic move is part of SAR Televenture's effort to consolidate its shareholding and streamline Tikona's future operations, ensuring a unified structure that aligns with its broadband and digital infrastructure goals.

SAR Televenture is positioned as a key player in India's digital transformation, focusing on telecom towers, fiber optic deployment, and Fiber-to-the-Home solutions. Through this acquisition, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to create sustainable, long-term value in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)