SAR Televenture Expands Stake in Tikona Infinet with L&T Finance Deal

SAR Televenture Limited has signed an agreement to acquire L&T Finance's 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet for Rs. 149.50 crore, consolidating its position and reinforcing its strategic vision in the digital infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:41 IST
SAR Televenture Limited Signs SPA with L&T Finance Limited to Acquire Further 19.93% Stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited for Rs. 149.50 Crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SAR Televenture Limited has taken a significant step forward in the telecommunications sector by acquiring a 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited. This acquisition, facilitated through a Share Purchase Agreement with L&T Finance Limited, is valued at Rs. 149.50 crore.

The agreement will see Rs. 30.00 crore paid upfront, while the remaining consideration will be settled through a share swap. This strategic move is part of SAR Televenture's effort to consolidate its shareholding and streamline Tikona's future operations, ensuring a unified structure that aligns with its broadband and digital infrastructure goals.

SAR Televenture is positioned as a key player in India's digital transformation, focusing on telecom towers, fiber optic deployment, and Fiber-to-the-Home solutions. Through this acquisition, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to create sustainable, long-term value in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

