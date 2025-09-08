SAR Televenture Expands Stake in Tikona Infinet with L&T Finance Deal
SAR Televenture Limited has signed an agreement to acquire L&T Finance's 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet for Rs. 149.50 crore, consolidating its position and reinforcing its strategic vision in the digital infrastructure sector.
- Country:
- India
SAR Televenture Limited has taken a significant step forward in the telecommunications sector by acquiring a 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited. This acquisition, facilitated through a Share Purchase Agreement with L&T Finance Limited, is valued at Rs. 149.50 crore.
The agreement will see Rs. 30.00 crore paid upfront, while the remaining consideration will be settled through a share swap. This strategic move is part of SAR Televenture's effort to consolidate its shareholding and streamline Tikona's future operations, ensuring a unified structure that aligns with its broadband and digital infrastructure goals.
SAR Televenture is positioned as a key player in India's digital transformation, focusing on telecom towers, fiber optic deployment, and Fiber-to-the-Home solutions. Through this acquisition, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to create sustainable, long-term value in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Triumphant Victory: Indian Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025
Rising US Tariffs Pose Challenge for Indian Apparel Exporters
Devdutt Padikkal's Determination: Eyes Set on India's Test Future
Kia India's Price Reduction: A Response to GST Cuts
Horror Blockbuster: 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Shatters Indian Box Office Records