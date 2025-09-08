Left Menu

Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program

At the Dayadharm and Peace Conclave, spiritual leader Mahant Shri Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj emphasized unity and service, announcing a program for gifted children in memory of his late son. His message underscored real dharma as aiding society. The event saw participation from notable dignitaries and devotees.

Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program
Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Dayadharm and Peace Conclave in New Delhi's Gandhi Memorial Hall, Mahant Shri Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj urged unity and service over ritual as true dharma, gaining rapt attention from attendees. The event featured senior police officers and dignitaries, including BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh, lending their support.

Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj offered prayers for flood-affected families nationwide, asserting that the highest worship is serving humanity during crises. In his address, Sanjay Mayukh lamented disputes over the Ashoka emblem and emphasized forward-thinking, celebrating the Paras Parivar as a united front under Guruji's guidance.

The conclave's high point was the introduction of a talent support program for underprivileged children, presented by Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj through Harshi Welfare in memory of his son Harsh. The event closed with spiritual hymns and communal meals, fostering a sense of devotion and harmony among attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

