China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

In a strategic move to boost international financial cooperation, China's central bank has renewed its currency swap agreements with notable European partners, including the European Central Bank, Switzerland, and Hungary.

The People's Bank of China announced the extension of the PBOC-ECB bilateral local currency swap valued at 350 billion yuan, or 45 billion euros, which is now set to last until 2028.

Simultaneously, the deals with Switzerland and Hungary, worth 150 billion yuan and 40 billion yuan respectively, have been extended to 2030. These developments are expected to enhance monetary cooperation and support trade and financial stability across these economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)