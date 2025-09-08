Left Menu

China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

China's central bank has renewed its currency swap agreements with the European Central Bank, Switzerland, and Hungary. These extensions, aimed at strengthening financial cooperation, extend the deals with the ECB to 2028 and with Switzerland and Hungary to 2030, supporting trade and financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:54 IST
China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to boost international financial cooperation, China's central bank has renewed its currency swap agreements with notable European partners, including the European Central Bank, Switzerland, and Hungary.

The People's Bank of China announced the extension of the PBOC-ECB bilateral local currency swap valued at 350 billion yuan, or 45 billion euros, which is now set to last until 2028.

Simultaneously, the deals with Switzerland and Hungary, worth 150 billion yuan and 40 billion yuan respectively, have been extended to 2030. These developments are expected to enhance monetary cooperation and support trade and financial stability across these economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

 Global
2
Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Rise

Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Ris...

 India
3
Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
4
EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025