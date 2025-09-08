Left Menu

India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations

India has reduced the local remedies exhaustion period from five to three years for Israeli investors, enhancing the bilateral investment agreement signed with Israel. The pact aims to protect investments, facilitate trade, and provide a robust dispute resolution mechanism, promoting stronger economic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:56 IST
India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India has shortened the local remedies exhaustion period for Israeli investors to three years, down from the earlier five, as part of a new bilateral investment agreement. This agreement, which follows the model of India's recent deal with the UAE, was signed on Monday and aims to bolster investor confidence.

The India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement includes a provision for portfolio investments, marking a deviation from past treaties. By ensuring protections against expropriation, transparent operations, and compensation for losses, the pact is designed to balance investor rights with sovereign regulatory freedoms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich inked the agreement, underscoring a commitment to deepening economic cooperation. The pact is poised to facilitate increased bilateral investments, enhance trade, and offer a dependable framework for dispute resolution.

TRENDING

1
Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

 Global
2
Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Rise

Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Ris...

 India
3
Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
4
EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025