New Policy Changes in Animal By-Product Exports

The government has announced a revision in the policy governing the export of certain animal by-products. This policy change aims to align with the specific regulations set by the European Union.

The impacted products include retail pet food as well as compounded animal feed and concentrates for compound animal feed. This shift could potentially open new avenues in European markets for exporters.

The Directorate of Foreign Trade, via an official notification, conveyed that these adjustments are in line with efforts to ensure compliance with EU standards, offering opportunities for enhanced trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)