Bastar's Boom: Chhattisgarh's Investor Connect Event Targets Regional Growth

The upcoming Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event in Bastar aims to bolster regional development by attracting high-profile investors and industry leaders. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the event promises significant investments and promotions in various sectors, including tourism, IT, and agro-processing, enriching Bastar's economic landscape and preserving its cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:56 IST
The Chhattisgarh government's Investor Connect event will make its next stop in Bastar on September 11, marking a significant push for regional development, according to officials.

Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the Commerce and Industries department seeks to use the tribal-rich area's potential, having previously hosted successful editions in major domestic and international cities.

The state aims to attract over 200 stakeholders, including investors and local entrepreneurs, securing major MoUs that will pave the path for Bastar's economic transformation through sustained investments in key sectors like textiles, IT, and tourism.

