Bastar's Boom: Chhattisgarh's Investor Connect Event Targets Regional Growth

The Chhattisgarh government's Investor Connect event will make its next stop in Bastar on September 11, marking a significant push for regional development, according to officials.

Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the Commerce and Industries department seeks to use the tribal-rich area's potential, having previously hosted successful editions in major domestic and international cities.

The state aims to attract over 200 stakeholders, including investors and local entrepreneurs, securing major MoUs that will pave the path for Bastar's economic transformation through sustained investments in key sectors like textiles, IT, and tourism.

