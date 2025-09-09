Heathrow Terminal Evacuation: A Potential Hazard Unveiled
Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 was evacuated following a suspected hazardous materials incident. Emergency crews assessed the scene while flights continued from other terminals. Around 20 people were evaluated by paramedics, and the cause remains under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:37 IST
On Monday, Terminal 4 at London's Heathrow Airport faced evacuation after an incident involving potential hazardous materials. This prompted a swift response from firefighters.
The London Fire Brigade detailed that specialist crews assessed the site as a precaution. Paramedics evaluated approximately 20 individuals, though the exact cause is still under investigation.
Heathrow Airport operations continued across other terminals, ensuring minimal disruption to flight schedules, despite the ongoing situation at Terminal 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement