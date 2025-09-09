Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Freight Train Hits Passenger Bus in Central Mexico

A tragic collision in central Mexico resulted in ten deaths and over 60 injuries when a freight train hit a double-decker passenger bus. The accident occurred as the bus attempted to cross in front of the train. Authorities stress the importance of adhering to road safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic collision in central Mexico has left ten people dead and at least 61 injured after a freight train struck a double-decker passenger bus. The incident occurred when the bus attempted to cross in front of the moving train, said the train operator, Canadian Pacific Kansas City de Mexico. They extended condolences to the victims' families and urged drivers to follow road safety signs and stop orders at railroad crossings.

Bus operator Herradura de Plata has yet to comment on the tragic accident. Images from the site depict the front of the bus's top deck smashed and its metal frame severely damaged. First responders have cordoned off the affected area.

The crash took place in an industrial zone along the highway connecting Atlacomulco and Maravatio, northwest of Mexico City. According to local authorities, seven women and three men died in the crash. Buses are a vital transport mode in Mexico, where freight rail is common but passenger rail routes are uncommon. President Claudia Sheinbaum's government aims to significantly expand the country's passenger rail network, particularly in northern and central regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

