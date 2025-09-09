Dollar Decline Amid Anticipated U.S. Economic Data Revisions

In a significant move, the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest in almost seven weeks on Tuesday. Market players are gearing up for possible revisions to U.S. jobs data that might reveal a bleaker employment scenario than previously reported.

This development could strengthen the argument for deeper interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index slipped to a level unseen since late July in Asian trading, signaling concerns about the economy's performance.

Amid these economic revisions, the Trump administration advisors plan to criticize the Bureau of Labor Statistics for its alleged inaccuracies, potentially publishing their findings soon.