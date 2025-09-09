Left Menu

Dollar Decline Amid Anticipated U.S. Economic Data Revisions

The U.S. dollar hit a nearly seven-week low as investors anticipated data revisions that might portray the job market as weaker, promoting more Federal Reserve rate cuts. Speculation over labor statistics and pressure on the central bank emphasize fiscal risks, affecting currencies globally.

Updated: 09-09-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 06:44 IST
In a significant move, the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest in almost seven weeks on Tuesday. Market players are gearing up for possible revisions to U.S. jobs data that might reveal a bleaker employment scenario than previously reported.

This development could strengthen the argument for deeper interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index slipped to a level unseen since late July in Asian trading, signaling concerns about the economy's performance.

Amid these economic revisions, the Trump administration advisors plan to criticize the Bureau of Labor Statistics for its alleged inaccuracies, potentially publishing their findings soon.

