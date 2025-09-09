Left Menu

US-India Business Council Backs Strengthened Bilateral Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

The U.S.-India Business Council supports recent affirmations by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi on strengthening economic ties. Emphasizing the necessity of a robust bilateral trade deal, USIBC stresses the importance of preserving the longstanding U.S.-India partnership as both nations navigate global challenges and push for shared prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:50 IST
US-India Business Council Backs Strengthened Bilateral Ties Amid Global Uncertainty
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) has expressed approval of the recent positive exchanges between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the significance of maintaining a robust U.S.-India alliance, particularly in times of global instability.

USIBC celebrated these affirmations through a social media post, noting its five-decade-long effort in fostering economic bonds between the United States and India. This relationship, according to the council, has been foundational in nurturing an environment conducive to innovation, job creation, and resilient supply chains.

In reviewing historical achievements, USIBC spotlighted the past 25 years of bilateral cooperation, demonstrating that disputes can be amicably settled through respectful dialogue. The organization urged both nations to address the present challenges pragmatically, as geopolitical dynamics intensify.

The council underscored the urgency for both governments to make strategic decisions to finalize an ambitious trade deal. USIBC argued that such an agreement would galvanize investor trust and catalyze prosperity for both countries, urging immediate action to reinforce the U.S.-India partnership.

Representing a consortium of leading businesses, USIBC renewed its dedication to enhancing bilateral collaboration, advising against abandoning past progress amid current complex global issues. They advocated for an advanced trade pact that embodies the historical strength of U.S.-India relations.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

 India
3
Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presiden...

 India
4
PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025