US-India Business Council Backs Strengthened Bilateral Ties Amid Global Uncertainty
The U.S.-India Business Council supports recent affirmations by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi on strengthening economic ties. Emphasizing the necessity of a robust bilateral trade deal, USIBC stresses the importance of preserving the longstanding U.S.-India partnership as both nations navigate global challenges and push for shared prosperity.
- Country:
- India
The U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) has expressed approval of the recent positive exchanges between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the significance of maintaining a robust U.S.-India alliance, particularly in times of global instability.
USIBC celebrated these affirmations through a social media post, noting its five-decade-long effort in fostering economic bonds between the United States and India. This relationship, according to the council, has been foundational in nurturing an environment conducive to innovation, job creation, and resilient supply chains.
In reviewing historical achievements, USIBC spotlighted the past 25 years of bilateral cooperation, demonstrating that disputes can be amicably settled through respectful dialogue. The organization urged both nations to address the present challenges pragmatically, as geopolitical dynamics intensify.
The council underscored the urgency for both governments to make strategic decisions to finalize an ambitious trade deal. USIBC argued that such an agreement would galvanize investor trust and catalyze prosperity for both countries, urging immediate action to reinforce the U.S.-India partnership.
Representing a consortium of leading businesses, USIBC renewed its dedication to enhancing bilateral collaboration, advising against abandoning past progress amid current complex global issues. They advocated for an advanced trade pact that embodies the historical strength of U.S.-India relations.
