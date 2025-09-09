Infosys Stock Soars Amid Buyback Speculation

The stock value of Infosys experienced a significant increase, rising nearly 5% on Tuesday. This surge followed news that the company's board is set to discuss an equity share buyback proposal slated for September 11.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Infosys shares rose by 4.70% to reach Rs 1,500, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares ascended 4.68% to Rs 1,502.80. However, the company has yet to disclose further details on the buyback.

According to a regulatory filing, the board's decision will be revealed after their meeting on September 11, 2025. Notably, Infosys had previously announced a Rs 9,300 crore share buyback in 2022, conducted via open market at a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)